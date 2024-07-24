Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Last Call For Dirty Dog Registrations

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Time's running out to sign up and give your dog a fun day out at the Dirty Dog Challenge on Saturday 27 July.

Run by Hamilton City Council and Waikato District Council, the Dirty Dog Challenge is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes, but they must be vaccinated and in good health. Tickets are limited and there will be no registrations available on the day.

There are two mud runs to choose from, either 10.30am or 1.30pm.

All profits raised through the Dirty Dog Challenge assist in desexing dogs in communities throughout Hamilton and the Waikato district. Anyone interested in completing the challenge will need to register online here, ahead of the event.

When: First run at 10.30am, second run at 1.30pm, Saturday 27 July 2024

Where: Christian Youth Camp, 48 Waingaro Rd, Ngaruawahia

Event distances: 2.5km or 6km

Cost: $60 for one person and one dog. Second runner is $30 (must be at least 8 years old).

