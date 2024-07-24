The Winter Of Our Content

The events calendar is heating up in Pōneke with the month of August chock full of winter warming festivities.

The capital will be host to events and activities that will have something for everyone over the next month says Mayor Tory Whanau.

Beervana band (Photo/Supplied)

“The mid-winter blues will be kept at bay with so many events going on all around Pōneke in August, which will be a welcome boost to the hospitality industry, the local economy, and a wonderful showcase for the diverse talent and creativity we have in our community.”

Visa Wellington On a Plate, themed “Play With Your Food” in 2024, runs from 1-31 August and features more than 100 events, with the iconic Burger Wellington making its return from 5-25 August.

Expand your mind and step into a beer wonderland at Beervana from 23-24 August at Sky Stadium. There'll be an all-new line-up of beers, brewers, and bites to immerse yourself in at New Zealand's ultimate celebration of good beer. There’ll also be table tennis, scavenger hunts, and of course, live entertainment. This year Beervana will also be hosting the Cornhole National Championships over the weekend. Visit beervana.co.nz for more information about the festival and ticketing.

Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival comes to a screen near you from 31 July – 11 August. The annual event includes 86 feature films and 19 shorts in the 2024 line-up, including 12 New Zealand films, and a special 30th anniversary screening of Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Everyone can still explore wider space (and time) with Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder at Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre with the exhibition running until late October.

The last day of August sees Eyegum Music Collective present GREAT SOUNDS GREAT, the one-day multi-location festival returning to the Cuba Street precinct in a showcase for local independent artists and a celebration of the city’s venues.

The exciting line-up includes Fur Patrol, Trinity Roots, Ebony Lamb, Jujulipps, and Death and the Maiden performing at venues San Fran, Meow, Valhalla, Rogue & Vagabond, Bedlam & Squalor, and Hotel Bristol.

Over at the St James Theatre, the Royal New Zealand Ballet presents Solace from 1-17 August, and the blockbuster Queen musical We Will Rock You comes to Wellington from 15 August – 1 September.

The Lexus Song Quest is on Saturday 3 August at the Michael Fowler Centre. Experience one unforgettable night at the grand final gala with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, as five finalists sing it out to be crowned Aotearoa’s next opera star.

Meanwhile, City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi will show Generation X: 50 Artworks from the Chartwell Collection at Te Papa from 27 July to 20 October 2024. This big, noisy group show features contemporary art made by Gen X artists with works drawn from one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most significant contemporary art collections, The Chartwell Collection, itself a member of Gen X.

Later in the month, City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi in partnership with National Library Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa’s first exhibition will be Julian Hooper: The Letter from 24 August to 16 November 2024. This new exhibition from the Tāmaki Makaurau-based artist, celebrates and interrogates the endlessly iterative nature of the alphabet and features paintings, works on paper and a new foldout alphabet frieze that visitors can take away and put on their wall at home.

At Sky Stadium, the All Blacks take on Argentina on Saturday 10 August as part of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.

The Central Pulse netball team has secured its place in the ANZ Premiership grand final after a convincing win against the Tactix in the capital on Monday night.

The Pulse will host the winner of this weekend’s elimination match, between the Tactix and the Mystics, at TSB Bank Arena on Sunday 4 August.

The Main Events

Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder

Until Monday 28 October 2024 | Tākina

Explore the science behind the global hit series – unravelling the mystery of why the TARDIS is bigger on the inside. Visit wellingtonnz.com for more information.

The Pōneke Stamp Collector

16 June to 1 September

Win a Wellington family staycation worth $2000 by exploring the hidden wonders of Wellington Museum, igniting creativity at Nōku to Ao Capital E, delving into the rich history of Cable Car Museum and reaching for the stars at Space Place.

Wheako Pōneke Experience Wellington

Kiriata o Pōneke: Films of Wellington

3 August – 10 November

Te Waka Huia Wellington Museum and Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision present a moving history of Wellington with archive film footage from 1908 – 1996.

Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Solace

1-17 August | St James Theatre

The Royal New Zealand Ballet presents Solace: dance to feed your soul, with new and recent ballets by Wayne McGregor, Sarah Foster-Sproull and Alice Topp. Visit https://rnzb.org.nz/show/solace for more information and tickets.

Glow in the Dark Titiwai Tours

7pm and 8pm, Friday 2 August 2024 | Botanic Garden ki Paekākā

Join the fascinating tour into the world of titiwai, New Zealand's glow worms. Visit wellingtongardens.nz for more information.

Celeste Barber

7pm, 03 August | The Opera House

Australia’s queen of comedy Celeste Barber’s 2024 tour of her new show Backup Dancer comes to the capital. More information and tickets at celestebarber.com.

The Lexus Song Quest

Saturday 3 August | Michael Fowler Centre

Experience one unforgettable night at the grand final gala with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, as five finalists sing it out to be crowned Aotearoa’s next opera star. Book your tickets at songquest.nz.

Music at the Begonia House

11am – 12pm, Sunday 4 August 2024 | Botanic Garden ki Paekākā | Free

Join the Friends of Wellington Botanic Garden for music in the Begonia House Foyer. Visit wellingtongardens.nz for more information.

NZSO Mozart

6.30pm, Friday 9 August | Michael Fowler Centre

André de Ridder returns to conduct a cozy winter festival concert to warm the classical music fan’s heart. Visit nzso.co.nz for more information.

Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival

Wednesday 31 July – Sunday 11 August 2024 | The Embassy, Roxy Cinema, and Light House Cinema Cuba

Whānau Mārama will bring audiences the best of cinema from around the globe and Aotearoa. Visit the nziff.co.nz/2024 for more information.

Te Nukuao Wellington Zoo Winter Wednesdays

Wrap up warm to enjoy a mid-winter treat with Winter Wednesdays for August at Te Nukuao Wellington Zoo.

Every visitor that heads to the zoo on any Wednesday in August will get in for a very special price – just $12 for adults and $7 for kids. More information at wellingtonzoo.com.

Visa Wellington On a Plate

Thursday 1 August 2024 – Saturday 31 August 2024

The largest culinary festival in Aotearoa takes over the capital for the month with local restaurants delivering a delicious line-up of ticketed and non-ticketed events and of course... burgers. Visit www.visawoap.com for more information.

Beervana

Friday 23 August – Saturday 24 August 2024 | Sky Stadium

Expand your mind and step into a beer wonderland. There'll be an all-new line-up of beers, brewers, and bites to immerse yourself in at New Zealand's ultimate celebration of good beer. Visit beervana.co.nz for more information.

The Food Show

30 Aug – 1 Sept | Sky Stadium

Head to the Wellington Food Show at Sky Stadium for all the ingredients you need for a great day out. More information and tickets available at foodshow.co.nz/show/wellington.

GREAT SOUNDS GREAT

Saturday 31 August | Numerous venues

Eyegum Music Collective presents GREAT SOUNDS GREAT, the one-day multi-venue festival returning to Pōneke's Cuba Street precinct. More information and tickets at eyegum.co.nz/otherevents.

Toi Pōneke Gallery

Aho Hononha

Friday 28 June - Friday 9 August 2024

This six-week exhibition celebrates mana whenua ringatoi of Te Whanganui-a-Tara. It has been created in partnership with mana whenua of Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Te Āti Awa and Taranaki Whānui descent.

Message to a Stranger

Fri 16 August - Sunday 15 September 2024

Message to a Stranger by Daniel Worth is an ongoing body of work combining ephemeral electronic modern communication with stone cutting, which is traditional, slow, and enduring. This work playfully explores how these messages are sent, hiding them in urban and natural environments. Visitors can interact with the work, creating and displaying rubbings.

© Scoop Media

