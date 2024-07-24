Have You Seen Justin- Soul Christopher Su’a? Police Work To Locate Man With Warrant To Arrest

Police are working to locate Justin-Soul as he has a warrant to arrest in relation to a recent serious assault.

He is believed to be dangerous and should not be approached. He is around 180cm tall, of an athletic build, with long curly hair.

If you have seen Su’a or have any information that may assist in locating him please contact Police on 105 if its after the fact or 111 if its urgent. Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference file number: 240720/2699

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

