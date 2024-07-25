Transforming Transit: Arataki Bus Hub Upgrade

Render of the upgraded Arataki bus hub. (Photo/Supplied)

With more than 40,000 bus passengers a month, Arataki is the second busiest bus hub in our city. Following community calls for a safer environment, it's now getting a much-needed upgrade.

New well-lit, high-capacity shelters featuring decorative cultural elements from local hapū will be installed on each side of the road, along with increased wayfinding signage and information boards.

Other improvements include more streetlights and new CCTV monitoring, open seating, bike parking, rubbish bins, and landscaping.

These upgrades will provide a friendlier welcome to Arataki, making bus travel more user-friendly and improving safety during transit.

Improved pedestrian crossings, wider footpaths, and a new shared user path will make access safer and easier alongside the new pedestrian crossings on Girven Road, Maranui Street, and Oceanbeach Road.

Construction will begin on Monday, 5 August and is expected to be completed in October 2024. To keep disruption to a minimum, works will take place from 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, with some noise and vibration to be expected during these times.

As part of efforts to alleviate traffic congestion and improve the flow of pedestrian and vehicle movement in the area, Bay of Plenty Regional Council has committed to minimising layovers on surrounding streets and utilising a repurposed bus stop along Girven Road.

Traffic management

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Traffic on Farm Street will be reduced to one-way only with entry from Taupo Avenue, with access to Bayfair Shopping Centre maintained at all times. Closing one lane will allow the contractor to complete the works in less time.

Existing bus shelters and footpaths within the work site on Farm Street will be closed during construction and a temporary pedestrian pathway will be installed.

The Farm Street bus stops and shelters will be moved 80 metres towards Concord Avenue. Stops and routes will be clearly signposted, and traffic controllers will be available to help bus patrons during working hours.

For project updates and to learn more, please visit https://letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/aratakibushub

© Scoop Media

