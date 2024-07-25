Safeguarding Children's Response To The State Abuse Report

Social worker and Senior Safeguarding Consultant for Safeguarding Children, Ruth Browning. Ruth was a part of the witness statement Safeguarding Children provided to the Royal Commission:

“Today’s final report shines a stark light on the system and organisational failures that have allowed the abuse of children to persist in our country.

Firstly, we want to recognise the bravery and perseverance of the survivors who have demanded answers for years and have shared their experiences to the inquiry. We also want to recognise those victims who have passed.

From listening to the tabling of the final report, continuing abuse in state care has been acknowledged. We must also acknowledge abuse of children continues in many organisational settings, including faith-based care at unacceptable rates across Aotearoa.

At Safeguarding Children, we believe that the time for voluntary compliance from any organisations working with and caring for children has passed. We want to see accountability in all settings such as schools, congregations, community organisations, charities, sports and privately funded organisations.

As we read the full report and its recommendations in coming days, this must serve as a pivotal moment - a moment where we choose to put the safety and well-being of children above all else. Our collective response to this report will define our national character and is an opportunity to show our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us.”

