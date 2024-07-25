Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safeguarding Children's Response To The State Abuse Report

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 8:11 pm
Press Release: Safeguarding Children Initiative

Social worker and Senior Safeguarding Consultant for Safeguarding Children, Ruth Browning. Ruth was a part of the witness statement Safeguarding Children provided to the Royal Commission: 

“Today’s final report shines a stark light on the system and organisational failures that have allowed the abuse of children to persist in our country.

Firstly, we want to recognise the bravery and perseverance of the survivors who have demanded answers for years and have shared their experiences to the inquiry. We also want to recognise those victims who have passed.

From listening to the tabling of the final report, continuing abuse in state care has been acknowledged. We must also acknowledge abuse of children continues in many organisational settings, including faith-based care at unacceptable rates across Aotearoa.

At Safeguarding Children, we believe that the time for voluntary compliance from any organisations working with and caring for children has passed. We want to see accountability in all settings such as schools, congregations, community organisations, charities, sports and privately funded organisations.

As we read the full report and its recommendations in coming days, this must serve as a pivotal moment - a moment where we choose to put the safety and well-being of children above all else. Our collective response to this report will define our national character and is an opportunity to show our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Safeguarding Children Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 