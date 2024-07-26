Hurunui Residents Design Age-friendly Community

Hurunui residents are being asked to design a community where older residents feel safe, valued and able to participate in local democracy.

The district’s Age Friendly survey is now live for feedback from residents of all ages and walks of life.

Council’s Community Development Facilitator Vanessa Nelmes said it was important to ensure the survey was asking the right questions. Retirees from a range of backgrounds were invited to provide insight into the questions that needed to be asked.

“The feedback and ideas we receive will help shape Hurunui’s Age Friendly Plan, which will ensure our older residents’ needs are considered when Council decisions are made. We had to know we were asking the right questions, and we are grateful to all who donated their time to shape the survey’s questions,” said Nelmes.

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black said older people have so much to contribute, but in the rush of modern life, seniors could feel they’re without a voice or they don’t have an opportunity to contribute their views.

“We want to make sure that doesn’t happen in Hurunui. We want to create an age friendly plan that meets the World Health Organisation’s framework for aging with wellbeing,” said Mayor Black.

Nelmes said residents across all demographics – aged 60 years-old and over, are invited to fill in the survey.

“Aging affects us all. We are hearing our seniors want to be able to remain in the district they call home as they get older. It’s important we shape the development of Hurunui to ensure that all our residents can age with dignity.

To fill in the Hurunui Age Friendly survey, please go to www.hurunui.govt.nz/afsurvey or visit your local Hurunui District Council library or service centre for a paper form.

