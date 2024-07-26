Boxed-in Burglar To Front Court

A burglar who allegedly broke into a west Auckland RSA and stole money from the veterans’ donations box will now face Court.

At about 3.42am, Police were notified of a person entering a secured premises on South Road, Titirangi.

Waitematā West Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says the alleged offender entered through a rear door, which set off an alarm and notified Police.

“The male has then searched an office, before allegedly stealing money from inside a veterans’ donations box.”

Inspector Edwards says the Police Eagle helicopter was quickly able to assist ground units to the man’s location in the rear of the building where he was arrested without incident.

“This act is a low blow, targeting those in our community who have sacrificed a lot to serve their country.

“Police from across Tāmaki Makaurau will continue to respond to this type of offending as it is taking place, utilising a range of resource to ensure we can locate and hold these offenders to account.”

He says it’s also a timely reminder of the value of a well-equipped security system, and Police being alerted quickly.

A 34-year-old man will appear in Waitākere District Court on 30 July charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

