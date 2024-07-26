New Emergency Hub For Ruapehu

In true Search and Rescue (SAR) fashion, a carabiner and rope took the place of a ribbon for cutting at the launch of the new Central Plateau Emergency Management Facility, Te Whare Whakaora o Waimarino last week.

Mark Mitchell, Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery, officially opened the new Central Plateau Emergency Management Centre. (Photo/Supplied)

After almost seven years of planning and fundraising by the Ruapehu Emergency Services Charitable Trust (RESCT), the centre was officially opened on Thursday 18 July by the Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery, and Police Minister, Mark Mitchell.

The sun was shining as community members and invited guests, including Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton, were warmly welcomed to the launch of the new 288 sq m facility located at National Park Village, opposite the local police station.

The facility is a result of collaboration between local iwi, Te Korowai o Wainuiārua, and various emergency response organisations including Police, Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation (RARO) and Ruapehu Civil Defence.

It represents a significant enhancement in emergency response capabilities throughout Ruapehu district, acting as an incident control point, training space, equipment storage and staging area.

(Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The launch ceremony was opened by Aiden Gilbert, Chairman of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Trust.

Speeches highlighting the community support and transformative impact of the facility on emergency management followed from Mayor Kirton, Minister Mitchell and National Park Senior Constable and RESCT Chair Conrad Smith.

“The launch of this awesome new facility marks a milestone in collectively enhancing emergency response capabilities in the Ruapehu,” says Conrad.

“I’ve had the privilege of being the Chair of the Trust for the past five years, and we have run emergency operations from 17 different locations.

“Now we have a home and a base and we can speed up our response, along with coming together to train in a fit for purpose facility.”

The soil for the facility was first turned in November 2022 and, while there have been challenges along the way with building material costs, the centre was completed in February this year.

The Trust has also started a management support unit for community members who want to volunteer their time and skills to support responses.

“This facility has been a dream for so many and we couldn’t have done it without all the community buy-in and support from organisations and, of course, sponsors and individuals both locally and from out of district,” says Conrad.

“It providesvital Emergency Management infrastructure to one of the busiest Search and Rescue sectors in the country, and an area prone to significant natural disasters.

“We are grateful for the support of the local school on whose field the facility is located, and mana whenua Te Korowai o Wainuiārua whose support has been invaluable.”

Both Mayor Kirton and Minister Mitchell spoke about how it was an important day for the district, especially for its resilience and infrastructure.

“It’s more than just a community facility - it stands as a testament to the wellbeing of all who come here," said Mayor Kirton. "Our first responders will be better equipped to do their job.”

A Police team photo outside the facility with Minister Mitchell. (Photo/Supplied)

© Scoop Media

