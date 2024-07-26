Community Leisure Management Ltd Selected To Manage Saxton Field Facilities

Following a comprehensive tender process, Community Leisure Management Ltd (CLM) has been jointly chosen by Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council to manage Saxton Field Facilities. The new contract, which begins on Monday 29 July 2024, is a three-year agreement with an option to extend for an additional three years.

Saxton Field is where the regional community comes together for sport and recreation. The facilities, jointly managed by Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council, include a collection of high-quality venues that cater for regional sport and recreation activities along with national and international events.

Nelson City Council Group Manager Community Services, Andrew White says CLM’s proposal stood out due to its focus on maximizing the use of the facilities for the community.

“CLM is focused on reducing costs for ratepayers and has shown a strong commitment to the community through providing diverse activities and opportunities right across the country. CLM currently manages a portfolio of Nelson City Council’s facilities including Trafalgar Centre, Riverside Pool, Nayland Pool and local halls so we know they have a high standard of delivery.”

CLM CEO Craig Carter highlighted CLM’s longstanding commitment to the region and is looking forward to collaborating with all key stakeholders to deliver exceptional services and experiences that resonate with the entire region.

“With over 20 years of managing community facilities in the Nelson/Tasman area, we are excited to bring our expertise and community engagement to Saxton Stadium. Our local team is deeply passionate about the region and dedicated to delivering programmes and services that make a difference.”

Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council would like to extend their thanks to Sport Tasman for its dedication and hard work managing the Saxton Field Facilities over the last 14 years. Sport Tasman has played a significant role in the success of these facilities, and we appreciate their contribution.

Community Leisure Management (CLM) is a New Zealand-owned and operated company with over 28 years of experience in facility management, with a proven track record with more than 30 sites nationwide. Our approach has consistently prioritised operational excellence, compliance with standards, statutes, and regulations, while enriching the communities we serve.



