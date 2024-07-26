Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wastewater Upgrade Set To Begin In Ōtaki

Friday, 26 July 2024, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The next big infrastructure upgrade for Ōtaki will get underway soon, reports Kāpiti Coast District Council.

The $11 million Ōtaki wastewater upgrade will form the backbone of the town’s future wastewater system. It’ll increase the capacity and improve the resilience of the town’s wastewater system to support current and future housing needs.

Otaki wastewater upgrade map

Council’s group manager of infrastructure and asset management, Sean Mallon says the upgrade involves laying 2.7 kilometres of new wastewater pipeline from Riverbank Road, along Aotaki Street and Mill Road to Old State Highway 1.

“The new pipe will be a gravity main which means wastewater flows downhill from source to the treatment station. The design removes several pump stations which will deliver operational and maintainance savings over time.

“The pipe will be 800mm wide along Aotaki Street, reducing to 500mm wide along Mill Road. It will be buried up to three metres deep in some places.

“Local contractor Mills Albert has been awarded the contract following a competitive tender process. Mills Albert will begin work in August and estimate the work will take 12 months. Their first tasks include locating services and setting up a site office.

“Traffic management will be in place around the work site as it moves along its route. We appreciate this can be disruptive and thank people for their patience and cooperation,” said Mr Mallon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This upgrade is part of a $50 million package of infrastructure upgrades for Ōtaki, which includes $29.3 million in Crown funding from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF). The IAF funding is supporting Council to deliver network-wide drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and transport improvements in Ōtaki.

The first of these infrastructure improvements, the new Ōtaki Reservoir, is progressing well. Earthworks and ground strengthening activities are finished, and construction of the reservoir tank has started. The reservoir is on track to come on stream in early 2025.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 