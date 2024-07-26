Council Projects Recognised With Awards And Acknowledgement

Wellington City Council is the proud recipient of a number of gongs and accolades recently, celebrating a range of innovative initiatives and creative works in Pōneke.

This week, the Freyberg Street neighbourhood street trial won the Urban Connection Award at the Golden Foot Walking Awards, recognising the safer street initiative installed outside Lyall Bay School last year.

Drone photo Freyberg street trial with sea view. (Photo/Supplied)

The trial was recently extended as feedback and data shows it has successfully increased safety for children travelling to Lyall Bay School, and created a more pleasant environment for the local community.

Other Council projects recognised as finalists were the Berhampore School and Miramar Central School walking school buses, and installation of pedestrian improvements over the last three years as part of the roll-out of the bike network.

Wellington Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon says these awards are a great acknowledgement of the hard mahi put in by a lot of dedicated people ensuring a better future for generations to come.

“Wellingtonians have been asking for a greener, more resilient and connected city through our consultation channels, and we’re on track to deliver that with improved public transport routes, bike lanes, safer and more walkable streets, a carbon neutral target, and positive outcomes from the proposed District Plan.

“These awards are just a small example of how and why the Council is committed to alternative forms of transport, and successfully creating a safe and accessible city fit for now – and the future.”

Two City Arts projects were also nominated for the Golden Foot Walking Awards, and received a certificate recognising their contribution to placemaking and urban activation.

(Photo/Supplied)

These were awarded to Isobel Joy Te Aho-White (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa) in the Placemaking category for the Waimapihi mural on Garrett Street, and Keri-Mei Zagrobelna (Te Āti Awa, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui)and Tina Rae Carter for the St James Theatre mural Kia whakatōmuri te haerewhakamua.

Other accolades include the 2023 Courtenay Place Lightbox exhibition curated by Mark Amery and David Cook, Kō Te Reo O Ngā Tāngata - The People’s Voice, which was nominated for the Bert Roth Award for best work in Labour History.

The Make Visible Te Whanganui-a-Tara image of the ‘Lesbians are everywhere’ bus back designed by Neneh Browne and produced for Pride month, will be included in a book by Gavin Young about the social history of change that occurred in the queer community from 1960-1986.

“These accolades are further recognition of the important role public art plays in our city to tell stories that speak to the significance of people and our shared history and culture, and more generally makes our city a more vibrant and welcoming place to walk and move through,” adds the Deputy Mayor.

