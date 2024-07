Have You Seen Toka Vercoe?

Police are working to locate Toka as he has a warrant to arrest in relation to a number of serious offences.

He is believed to be dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have seen Toka or have any information that may assist in locating him please contact Police on 105 if its after the fact or 111 if its urgent.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference file number: 231110/4395.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media