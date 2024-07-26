Information Sought Following Fatal Crash, Gisborne

Inspector Darren Paki, Tairawhiti Area Commander:

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in Gisborne yesterday.

A 36-year-old Gisborne man died after crashing on State Highway 35, about 4pm on Thursday, 25 July.

From our initial enquiries, Police had stopped the man near Makaorori Beach due to his speed, but the rider fled before officers could speak to him. The man crashed a short time later and died at the scene, despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services to save him.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police would like to speak with any witnesses, including the driver of a blue vehicle which was nearly hit as the motorcyclist attempted to overtake a truck. The rider then collided with a parked vehicle.

Police would like to hear from the motorist involved as they may have crucial information that can assist the investigation.

Police have spoken with a number of witnesses to the crash and will be reviewing security footage to help us piece together the events that occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and reference the file number 240725/1500.

We would like to thank the members of the public who stopped and rendered assistance before emergency crews arrived.

Police have referred the incident to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

