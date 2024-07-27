Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Arrests Made Following Firearms Incident, Glen Eden

Saturday, 27 July 2024, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bartlett:

Two people have been taken into custody following a disorder involving a firearm in Glen Eden last night.

Police responded to Waikumete Road around 8pm following reports of a disorder involving a large group of people, and a firearm.

The firearm has been discharged immediately following the disorder and one person was transported to Auckland City Hospital with a serious injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police identified a vehicle of interest, believed to be used by the offenders, on Claryburn Road and stopped the vehicle armed as a precaution.

A firearm was seized and two men aged 23 and 27 were arrested.

They are due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today, facing charges of committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm, and accessory after the fact to a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, respectively.

Further charges are being considered and enquiries to piece together what occurred remain ongoing.

Police know people videoed the incident and we are appealing for that footage to assist with our enquiries.

We understand this may have been a distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it.

Police are committed to holding offenders to account, especially those who put the lives of others at risk.

If you have any video footage or information that may assist in our investigation please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240726/5258

