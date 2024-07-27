Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Arrest Made Following Auckland Robbery

Saturday, 27 July 2024, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has been taken into custody following a robbery at a vape store in Mount Albert, Auckland.

Police responded to a New North Road address around 6:50pm following a report of a robbery.

The man has allegedly entered the store and stolen an item, assaulting the store owner in the process.

The 20-year-old man has left the scene in a vehicle which was later sighted by Police on Duncan Avenue, Mount Roskill, where the vehicle pulled over after Police activated lights and sirens.

The offender was located in the vehicle and arrested; he is due to appear in the Auckland District Court Thursday 1 August on a charge of robbery.

The store owner received minor injuries, and was understandably shaken by the incident.

We will continue to work hard to identify and hold offenders to account, especially those who put others at risk and bring harm to the community.

If you witness suspicious or unlawful activity please contact Police on 111 if its happening now or 105 if its after the fact.

Alternativeluy you can report informtion anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

