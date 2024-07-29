Couple Connected To Paedophile Network Jailed For Online Child Sexual Exploitation And Abuse Charges

Two Invercargill-based men have pled guilty to the distribution and possession of child sexual exploitation, abuse material, and indecent act on a child following a joint investigation by, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and New Zealand Police.

The two offenders, who appeared on 26 July 2024 at Invercargill District Court, pled guilty to a combined 11 charges.

The 55 year-old male offender was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of indecent act on a child. The offender also pled guilty two representative charges relating to the distribution and possession of objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children, bestiality, and extreme violence.

The 53 year-old male offender was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to one representative charge of possession and two representative charges of distribution of objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children, and one charge of indecent act on a child.

Investigators from DIA’s Digital Child Exploitation Team, opened an investigation after receiving a referral from the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) stating that the 55 year-old male offender was distributing images of child sexual exploitation and abuse to the 53 year-old male offender via an online messaging platform.

The Department worked closely with partner agencies to ensure that a child identified during the investigation was safeguarded from further harm.

A search warrant executed at the couple’s previous residence in Hamilton, led to the discovery of over 400 images depicting the horrific sexual exploitation and abuse of infants and young children.

Both offenders also took part in disturbing conversations with other offenders and shared images of child sexual exploitation and abuse which led to DIA identifying a further five suspects. One resulting investigation led to the offender pleading guilty to charges relating to the creation, distribution and possession of child sexual exploitation material and was sentenced to eight months’ home detention. Two suspects were referred to NZ Police by the Department. The two other suspects are since deceased.

“These individuals were part of a network of NZ based offenders with a sexual interest in the sadistic sexual abuse of babies and children. The material shared amongst this group of paedophiles, for their own sexual gratification, was horrendous and every time this material is reshared it perpetuates the eco-system that this material exists in” says Tim Houston, Manager Digital Child Exploitation Team.

“The collaboration and support from our partners agencies have been crucial in bringing this group of offenders to account and safeguarding our tamariki.”

Sergeant Kepal Richards, Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand Manager, NZ Police, says “New Zealand Police work closely with a number of agencies including NZ Customs and DIA to hold offenders to account for the harm caused in the creation, possession and distribution of child sexual abuse images.”

“Behind every image exists a real victim and this case is a timely reminder for those engaging in this kind of criminality that they will be discovered and prosecuted.”

Both offenders are required to register as child sex offenders.

Help and support

We encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their tamariki about their online activities. Advice and support for parents and caregivers about how they can keep their children safe online can be found at KeepItRealOnline.govt.nz.

If you are concerned about something you have seen or want to report a crime, please report it to the Digital Child Exploitation Team at DIA. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 111.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime, you can contact:

KidsHealth

Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s sexual behaviour, please reach out for support:

· Safe Network: 09 377 9898

· WellStop: 04 566 4745

· STOP: 03 353 0257

· Stand Strong, Walk Tall

