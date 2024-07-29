Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Make Arrests Over Youth In Stolen Vehicles

Monday, 29 July 2024, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police arrested nine young people following two fleeing driver incidents in Tāmaki Makaurau yesterday.

In East Auckland, a stolen vehicle was sighted in the Sylvia Park shopping centre car park at around 5.40pm.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says on seeing Police arrive, the vehicle took off at speed.

“This vehicle had been stolen the previous day, and given the risks posed by the way it was being driven, it was not pursued,” she says.

The Police helicopter was deployed to the area and provided commentary to units on the ground.

The vehicle was seen as it stopped a couple of minutes later outside the shopping complex across the other side of Mt Wellington Highway.

“The four occupants then ran into the bush and three were taken into custody, they were aged between 10 and 14 years old.”

All involved have since been referred to Youth Aid.

“This was great work from all Police staff involved to bring this to a safe conclusion,” Inspector Dolheguy says.

Further south, earlier on Sunday, Police received reports of two vehicles doing burnouts on Ridgeway Road in Pukekohe at around 6.30am.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police responded to the area.

“As we arrived, a stolen vehicle was seen being driven at speed along Valley Road,” he says.

“We pursued it, but lost sight of it soon after and we came across it again, abandoned, on Ridgeway Road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Six youths were located nearby and taken into custody without further incident.”

All six were aged between 14 and 15 years old.

Two males aged 14 and 15-years old are scheduled to appear in the Manukau Youth Court today, charged with the unlawful entry of a vehicle.

“We won’t tolerate this type of reckless behaviour on our roads,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Police will continue to hold those involved to account.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 