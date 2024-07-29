Police Make Arrests Over Youth In Stolen Vehicles

Police arrested nine young people following two fleeing driver incidents in Tāmaki Makaurau yesterday.

In East Auckland, a stolen vehicle was sighted in the Sylvia Park shopping centre car park at around 5.40pm.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says on seeing Police arrive, the vehicle took off at speed.

“This vehicle had been stolen the previous day, and given the risks posed by the way it was being driven, it was not pursued,” she says.

The Police helicopter was deployed to the area and provided commentary to units on the ground.

The vehicle was seen as it stopped a couple of minutes later outside the shopping complex across the other side of Mt Wellington Highway.

“The four occupants then ran into the bush and three were taken into custody, they were aged between 10 and 14 years old.”

All involved have since been referred to Youth Aid.

“This was great work from all Police staff involved to bring this to a safe conclusion,” Inspector Dolheguy says.

Further south, earlier on Sunday, Police received reports of two vehicles doing burnouts on Ridgeway Road in Pukekohe at around 6.30am.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police responded to the area.

“As we arrived, a stolen vehicle was seen being driven at speed along Valley Road,” he says.

“We pursued it, but lost sight of it soon after and we came across it again, abandoned, on Ridgeway Road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Six youths were located nearby and taken into custody without further incident.”

All six were aged between 14 and 15 years old.

Two males aged 14 and 15-years old are scheduled to appear in the Manukau Youth Court today, charged with the unlawful entry of a vehicle.

“We won’t tolerate this type of reckless behaviour on our roads,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Police will continue to hold those involved to account.”

© Scoop Media

