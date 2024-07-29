Heavy Snow And Rain Warnings For South Island Drivers

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging people to plan ahead and check the latest conditions before driving with heavy rain watches and road snowfall warnings in place for much of the South Island over the next two days.

MetService advises that a low over the Tasman Sea is forecast to affect the country from Monday to Wednesday, with persistent and cold easterlies expected to develop over the southern South Island, bringing heavy rain and heavy snow above 300 metres.

Many roads will likely be affected, with the largest accumulations in eastern Otago and also in the Burkes Pass area, including SH8 Alex to Clarksville and Leith Saddle. Northern and western Southland could also see significant amounts, affecting parts of SH94.

Southeasterly gales are also expected to develop over western parts of the South Island late Monday and Tuesday.

NZTA is reminding drivers that roads can be closed at short notice in bad weather. Please check road and weather conditions before you travel: journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

People who are driving in the South Island should be prepared for heavy winter weather, says NZTA Journey Manager Nicole Felts.

“Slow down and be ready for ice in shady spots and on bridge decks, and try to avoid sharp braking,” she says. “NZTA crews will be busy gritting places which get icy, applying de-icing compound and clearing any snow as quickly as they can. If in doubt we will close highways until they are safe to use so please check our highway map before you set off.”

People should avoid driving at night if possible.

The latest MetService updates can be found here: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

MetService Road Snowfall Warnings are currently in place for the following locations:

Area: Lewis Pass (SH7)

Period: 11hrs from noon - 11pm Tue, 30 Jul

Forecast: Expect 5 to 10 cm of snow to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Area: Arthur's Pass (SH73)

Period: 12hrs from 3pm Tue, 30 Jul - 3am Wed, 31 Jul

Forecast: Expect 5 to 10 cm of snow to settle on the road above near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Area: Porters Pass (SH73)

Period: 23hrs from noon Tue, 30 Jul - 11am Wed, 31 Jul

Forecast: Expect 30 to 50 cm of snow to settle on the road above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Area: Lindis Pass (SH8)

Period: 26hrs from 10am Mon, 29 Jul - noon Tue, 30 Jul

Forecast: Expect 1 or 2 cm of snow to settle on the road above 800 metres until around 8pm this evening, especially during this morning and early afternoon. Then from around 8pm this evening until midday Tuesday, expect 4 to 8 cm of snow to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Area: Crown Range Road

Period: 23hrs from noon Mon, 29 Jul - 11am Tue, 30 Jul

Forecast: Expect 2-5 cm of snow to settle on the road above 800 metres until around 8pm this evening. Then from around 8pm this evening until 10am Tuesday morning, expect 6 to 12 cm of snow to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Area: Milford Road (SH94)

Period: 37hrs from 10am Mon, 29 Jul - 11pm Tue, 30 Jul

Forecast: Expect a further 3 to 6 cm of snow to accumulate on the road near the tunnel until around 2pm today, then snow should ease. From 10pm tonight until 11am Tuesday, expect 3 to 6 cm of snow near the tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Area: Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1)

Period: 16hrs from 1am - 5pm Tue, 30 Jul

Forecast: Expect 15 to 25 cm of snow to settle at the summit, with lesser amounts down to 200 metres.

NZTA tips for safe journeys this winter

Drive slower than you normally would – it only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.

Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid.

Accelerate smoothly and brake gently.

Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill.

For vehicles without anti-skid braking systems, to avoid skidding or sliding, smoothly pump the brake pedal in short bursts rather than pressing long and hard.

Drive at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads.

In winter, especially in frosty or icy weather, double the two-second rule and leave a safe distance between you and the car you’re following.

When travelling in fog, rain or snow, drive with your lights dipped for increased safety.

Makes sure everyone is wearing their seat belt throughout the full journey.

Plan your trip to avoid the coldest times of the day or night if you can.

