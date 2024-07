Fatal Crash, Maromaku

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Maromaku earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a section of State Highway One at around 1.16pm following a report of a single vehicle crash, which then caught fire.

Sadly, one occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

