Streamlined Community Grants Round Opens 1 August 2024 – 29 July 2024

Horowhenua residents will now find it easier to access grants and funding, thanks to a refreshed and streamlined funding framework. This includes the introduction of new funding for urupā maintenance and youth development initiatives.

“We’ve streamlined our existing funds, combining them to make it easier for people to understand what to apply for, with the hope that more community members who don’t typically access funding will do so,” said Mayor Bernie Wanden.

Levin Riding for the Disabled received funding through the Horowhenua Special Projects Fund in 2024 to replace and upgrade aged tracks so riders and volunteers can be confident that the saddle and track meet all safety standards / Supplied

“We’re excited to introduce a new fund to support our iwi and hapū partners with an urupā grant for maintenance. This has been in discussion for some time, so seeing it come to fruition is great. Additionally, our new youth development fund puts our rangatahi front and centre, offering them the opportunity to apply for funding to support both their achievements and social initiatives.”

The next round of Community Grants will be open from Thursday 1 August 2024. This funding round includes several grants aimed at supporting community groups, projects, and events that enrich the lives of Horowhenua residents.

Available grants include: Community Events and Programmes Fund, Operations and Small Assets Fund, Waste Minimisation Fund, Creative Communities Fund, Shannon Development Trust, Horowhenua Major Events Fund and the Rural Halls Fund.

Christmas in the Park was funded by the Horowhenua Vibrant Communities Fund – Round 1 for 2023/2024 / Supplied

Councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua, Chair of the Community Funding and Recognition Committee added, “In addition to these changes, we’ve also gradually increased some of the funding amounts over the next five years. This is in response to the high demand for our funds, noting that costs are increasing and our district is growing. We’re looking forward to supporting more community initiatives and projects.”

The next round for the Community Events and Programmes Fund and the Operations and Small Assets Fund opens on 1 August 2024. The new Urupā Fund will open on 1 February 2025 after further engagement with iwi and hapū partners. The Youth Development Fund will accept applications year-round, with the Committee assessing and awarding funds as applications are received.

Don’t know where to start? Join us for funding advice and assistance at one of our grants and community funding drop-in sessions:

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom

Monday 5 August from 11am to 12.30pm

Wednesday 28 August from 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Shannon Library

Monday 12 August from 1pm to 2.30pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō

Tuesday 13 August from 10am to 12pm

Monday 26 August from 1pm to 3pm

Recent successful grants include:

Improvements to lighting and power at Kawiu Marae

Community notice board for Manakau District Community Association

Horowhenua Vibes summer events for rangatahi, led by Muaūpoko Tribal Authority

Digital literacy courses with Age Concern Horowhenua

Shannon Hauora Day supported by Te Roopu Taiao o Ngati Whakatere Trust

Christmas in the Park 2023 with Encounter Christian Centre, Levin

Community Events and Programmes Grant, Operations and Small Assets Grant, Rural Halls Grant, Waste Minimisation Grant close at midnight on Saturday 31 August 2024. The Creative Communities Scheme and Shannon Community Development Grant close on Tuesday 10 September 2024.

For more information please visit horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact the Council on 06 366 0999 or email community@horowhenua.govt.nz

