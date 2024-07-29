ORC Closely Monitoring As Heavy Rain Hits Otago

The Otago Regional Council is closely monitoring as forecast heavy rain falls in Otago.

A heavy rain warning remains in place for East Otago. Around 70 to 90 mm of rain, with peak rates of 5-10 mm/h, is expected to fall in North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha southeast of Raes Junction between 9am Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

ORC staff are continuing to closely monitor the weather and impacts on the region’s waterways.

ORC Duty Flood Officer, Andrew Welsh, says “River levels are expected to rise and some may come close to channel capacity. If rain falls as forecast, rivers are likely to be contained to their channels, but the situation can change rapidly.”

Areas to focus on based on the current rainfall forecast are the Silver Stream catchment including the Gordon Road spillway near Mosgiel and the Riverside Road spillway downstream of Outram.

Other areas under close watch include, but are not limited to, the Water of Leith and the Lindsay Creek catchments. Also, the Pomahaka River in South Otago and rivers in North Otago.

“It’s important that people remain vigilant, particularly those who live or work near waterways. Rivers will be fast-moving, and conditions can change quickly, so it’s important people stay informed and be prepared.”

Otago Regional Council continues to monitor flood and drainage scheme infrastructure and coastal mouths to assist with potential elevated water levels this week.

River levels are expected to rise this week, with heavy snow forecast for inland parts of eastern Otago which will see snow melt continuing to affect river levels.

ORC staff will continue to closely monitor the situation over the next 48 hours.

People are encouraged to keep an on the Otago Civil Defence Emergency Management website at www.otagocdem.govt.nz.

Communities can find more about river levels and flood alerts at https://envdata.orc.govt.nz/AQWebPortal/Data/Dashboard/211.

Unless the situation worsens, the next update will be tomorrow.

