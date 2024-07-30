Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency Abandons Civil Proceedings

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 4:23 am
Press Release: Whanau Ora Community Clinic

The Whanau Ora Community Clinic is delighted to confirm that Te Pou Matakana Limited TPM (The Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency) has now abandoned its long-running civil proceedings against us and agreed to make a contribution to our legal costs.

The claim was first filed in September 2022, when TPM sought interim injunctions for us to cease using our trading name.

The Whanau Ora Community Clinic began trading in August 2014. TPM began trading as “The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency” in around early 2019. Despite its choice of trading name, TPM is in fact one of three such agencies, all of which receive funding from Te Puni Kōkiri.

TPM withdrew the interim injunction application in November 2022, shortly before the hearing and in the face of opposition from our lawyers. We were prepared to defend that application on the strength of our evidence, which demonstrated our longstanding use of our name, and the support we have received from the communities we serve.

Despite withdrawing its application, TPM continued to pursue the case against us until now, at considerable cost to both parties. Te Puni Kōkiri and Charities Services were made aware that the proceedings were ongoing.

The Community Clinic’s Director, George Ngatai, said “We have always thought this claim was misconceived from the outset. The Whānau Ora kaupapa is bigger than any one person or organisation and predates Te Pou Matakana and The Puni Kōkiri programme it receives funding from. Every person or organisation with a legitimate interest in that kaupapa should be free to use the term in appropriate ways, as we have always done.”

“The Whānau Ora Community Clinics will continue to focus on serving our patients and clients, many of whom are vulnerable and hard to reach. This case has been an unwelcome distraction and one that we are pleased to put behind us.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whanau Ora Community Clinic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 