Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust Welcomes Gallagher Insurance As A Partner For The Poipoia Te Kākano Programme

The Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust (HBCFCT) is delighted to announce a new partnership with Gallagher Insurance to support the Poipoia te Kākano (PK) Programme, an initiative dedicated to empowering tamariki (children) in Hawke’s Bay through physical education and prioritising holistic wellbeing.

The HBCFCT is committed to enhancing the physical competency, social skills, and understanding of Hauora (wellbeing) among young people in the community. The PK Programme teaches students invaluable life skills such as teamwork, resilience, and personal growth, extending their success beyond the classroom.

Ally Hislop, Education and Community Outreach Manager for HBCFCT, expressed her excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to have Gallagher Insurance on board as a supporter of the PK Programme. Their commitment to the community aligns perfectly with our mission to nurture successful and healthy young achievers in Hawke’s Bay. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of tamariki in our region.”

Gallagher Insurance has been serving New Zealanders for over 45 years. With local brokers based in communities across the country, Gallagher Insurance is committed to making a difference in the places they live and work. This partnership with HBCFCT reflects their ongoing support for initiatives that protect and restore Aotearoa and the wellbeing of its people.

Trevor Beard, Hawke’s Bay Branch Director, Gallagher Insurance, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “At Gallagher Insurance, we believe in backing initiatives that make a meaningful difference in our communities. The PK Programme is a fantastic example of how we can contribute to the well-being and success of young people in Hawke’s Bay. We are excited to support this programme and see the positive impact it will have on our current and future generations.”

Through this partnership, Gallagher Insurance and HBCFCT are united in their goal to foster growth and development in Hawke’s Bay tamariki. Schools interested in joining the PK Programme can enrol by visiting the HBCFCT website – www.hbcfct.org.nz.

