Name Release: Fatal Crash, State Highway 35, Gisborne

Attribute to Inspector Darren Paki, Tairawhiti Area Commander:

Police can now confirm the name of the rider who died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 35 at Gisborne on Thursday 25 July.

He was 36-year-old Gisborne man, Jonathan Vincent Geurtse.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the incident has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police continue our appeal for information, we would like to speak to any witnesses, including the driver of a blue vehicle which was nearly hit as the motorcyclist attempted to overtake a truck. The rider then collided with a parked vehicle.

Police have spoken with a number of witnesses to the crash and have reviewed security footage, as we continue our work to piece together what occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and reference the file number 240725/1500.

