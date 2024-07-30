Port Of Auckland Planning Largest Rooftop Solar Panel Project In Auckland’s CBD

Port of Auckland is embarking on a large-scale solar energy project to enhance the sustainability of operations and help support the long-term electrification of the port.

The port will install 1,300 solar panels on the roof of its multi-level vehicle handling facility located near Bledisloe Wharf. Historically, this was the site of a coal-fired power station that powered the CBD and port operations.

An estimated 800MWh of renewable electricity will be generated annually, equivalent to the yearly consumption of approximately 100 homes or six percent of the energy the port gets from the grid. At this stage, it will be the largest solar panel installation in Auckland’s central business district.

“We are fortunate that the peak power demand on the port is during hot summer afternoons, and this will coincide with peak power generation from the solar array, so we will certainly be able to use all that we can generate on-site,” says Ryan McMahon, Port of Auckland electrical engineer. “The new solar energy infrastructure will also be used to charge Sparky, the port’s fully electric tugboat, electric light vehicles, and zero-emissions cargo handling equipment as they begin to be introduced into port operations.”

The port is also assessing the possibility of generating 20-30 percent of its power from future solar installations to support the electrification of port operations and help reach its target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Ports of the future need to become more sustainable and we must play our part in the transition to a decarbonised future.” says Rob Hopkins, the port’s Head of Infrastructure. “There is still work to do, but this project is a huge step for the port in establishing our own sustainable energy solutions to reduce emissions and improve the resilience of our power network.

“Our team is excited to see this project come to life and to continue to work on innovative ideas to make the port more sustainable while improving operational efficiency and reducing emissions.”

Installation of the solar project is expected to be completed early 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

