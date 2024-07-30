SPCA Prosecutes Woman Who Left Dog To Rot On A Chain

A woman has been fined $2,000 in Tauranga District Court this morning following an SPCA investigation over the appalling neglect of a Labrador named Casper.

Two SPCA Inspectors attended a Welcome Bay property in Tauranga on 18 August 2022 after receiving a call of concern about a dog unable to walk properly.

Upon their arrival, the defendant explained that it was likely due to her dog, Casper, having long nails.

When nearing the area where Casper was kept on a chain, Inspectors were overwhelmed by the smell of rotting flesh. Casper was in his kennel so motionless and unresponsive that Inspectors initially believed him to be dead until he slowly blinked.

Casper’s chain was tangled inside the kennel around a piece of wire, severely restricting movement. He was lying on his side, too weak to lift his head. The smell was described as “horrific,” and SPCA Inspectors had to untangle the chain before they could free the dog.

Casper was in poor body condition and had a large necrotic mass in his groin area. The Inspectors took Casper into their possession for urgent veterinary care.

Vet assessment found Casper had two large necrotic holes in the groin area which were oozing pus, and the whole groin area was so swollen that it was impossible to determine if Casper was castrated or not.

As well as an emaciated body condition, Casper had an extremely pungent, foul odour, which was a combination of pus, rotting flesh, stagnant excrement, and urine. His rear end was caked in feaces, and there was extensive urine scalding. Due to the horrendous and advanced nature of Casper’s condition, and the extent of his suffering, humane euthanasia was the only option to mitigate any further suffering.

Supplied / SPCA

SPCA Chief Executive Todd Westwood says Casper's condition is inexcusable.

“It’s staggering that an animal so obviously and desperately in need of help was left to rot. Casper endured so much pain and neglect that death was his only reprieve. The extent of disregard for the animal’s life in this case is hard to fathom. It’s not acceptable.”

When interviewed, the defendant said she hadn’t noticed Casper losing weight and as far as she knew he was eating his food and getting plenty of it. She didn’t notice the smell. Casper was not exercised and spent his entire life on a chain.

"Prolonged chaining of dogs is a huge issue and we have repeatedly told Minister Hoggard urgent action is required,” says Mr Westwood.

“Proposed dog tethering regulations have been sitting on Minister’s desk a while now and we urge him to be brave and get this work done.

“I am also especially mindful of the effect this investigation has on our Inspectors and respect them enormously. For the courage demonstrated by members of the public who report what they see I am extremely grateful. Casper may have suffered a lot longer had someone not spoken up.”

The woman was also ordered to pay reparations of $465.00, a contribution to legal costs of $1,298.60 and disqualified from owning dogs for 5 years.

