Popular Te Kiwa Nui Festival Returns To Porirua

Performers at the Te Kiwa Nui festival at Te Rauparaha Arena in 2023 / Supplied

Te Kiwa Nui is back in Porirua next month with the guarantee of more performers than ever before.

Te Kiwa Nui - formerly Polyfest - takes place at Te Rauparaha Arena from 7-9 August and will undoubtedly sell out as more than 2100 young people from local schools take to the stage to show off their Pacific and Māori passion and flair. The festival aims to create an environment for them to be confident in their own identity and creativity, fostering expression through performance and carrying on the traditions that have come before to strengthen language, song and dance from all cultures in our city.

Last year’s event had 820 performers from eight schools, representing 22 culture groups, with more than 3000 people coming to watch and 11,200 tuning into the livestream. This year there will be 38 groups from 21 schools and an expected audience of up to 8000 in the Arena across the three days.

During Porirua City Council’s recent Long-term Plan deliberations, it was decided to fund Te Kiwa Nui $50,000 for each of the next three years. Porirua Mayor Anita Baker called it a special event, not just for young people and their whānau, but for the city as a whole.

"Te Kiwa Nui is ingrained in Porirua. Everyone looks forward to seeing what the schools come up with, and we know the hard work that goes on behind the scenes by performers, their teachers and organisers. It’s an amazing festival, proudly showing off our diversity and dedication to culture."

Te Kiwa Nui, in one form or another, has been around in Porirua for the past 53 years. Once hosted in school halls in the 1970s, the numbers and quality have grown exponentially. Te Rauparaha Arena, opening in 2008, was the obvious choice to host the ever-growing event.

In 2022, the Wellington Northern Region Polyfest Trust was created to ensure the festival could meet the modern hosting demands now and into the future.

