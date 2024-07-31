Snow Update South Island Highways, 9.00 Am, Wednesday

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reminding all central and lower South Island drivers that for the remainder of this week, the severity of the colder daytime and overnight temperatures will pose an ongoing issue for ice across the network.

“Whilst our crews and gritting teams will be doing all they can, road closures will likely still occur, especially overnight and into mid-morning. Please check our website before you travel and slow down on ice and gritted roads,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA Central South Island.

West Coast-Canterbury – Porters open with restrictions

NZTA has reopened SH73 over Porters Pass at 8 am today, with restrictions at this stage. People will need to put chains on their tyres and no towing vehicles will be allowed between Springfield and Castle Hill.

On the West Coast side of SH73, Arthur’s Pass to Kumara Junction, there is a strong wind warning in place which also covers SH6 Westport to Haast.

A section of SH6 Franz Josef to Whataroa is closed due to power lines on the highway due to the winds.

A strong wind warning also covers SH7 on the West Coast side, Reefton back to the Lewis Pass, but the road is open.

South Canterbury

Other highways in South Canterbury closed overnight remain closed at this stage with ice and snow conditions – SH80 to Mt Cook/ Aoraki, SH8 Twizel to Fairlie (Burkes Pass).

A new section of SH79 Fairlie to Skipton/Gudex Road (the road to Geraldine) was closed earlier today also.

There is snow on SH77 from Methven to the Rakaia Gorge, care is needed.

Otago – one closure so far

SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston is closed due to snow this morning, next update 1 pm. Check the traffic and travel page for updates.

There are ice warnings on the highways inland and north of Dunedin – SH85 Omakau to Kyeburn, SH87 Kyeburn to Outram and SH1 Waitati to Dunedin over the Leith Saddle.

It is snowing currently on SH87 Kyeburn to Outram so it could also end up with a closure.

Check before you go

People should check NZTA’s highway map before setting out around the central and southern South Island, particularly overnight in winter and in the morning. Avoid night-time travel if you can.

NZTA tips for safe journeys this winter:

Drive slower than you normally would – it only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.

Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid.

Accelerate smoothly and brake gently.

Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill.

For vehicles without anti-skid braking systems, to avoid skidding or sliding, smoothly pump the brake pedal in short bursts rather than pressing long and hard.

Drive at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads.

In winter, especially in frosty or icy weather, double the two-second rule to four seconds and leave a safe distance between you and the car you’re following.

When travelling in fog, rain or snow, drive with your lights dipped for increased safety.

Makes sure everyone is wearing their seat belt throughout the full journey.

Plan your trip to avoid the coldest times of the day or night if you can.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

