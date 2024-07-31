Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward By-election: Urgent Call For Votes As Deadline Approaches

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 11:26 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

It’s now too late to put your vote in the mail to ensure it will arrive in time to be counted.

Voters in the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election are being urged to return their ballots before voting closes at midday on Wednesday 7 August.

However, it’s easy to drop your vote in any of the ballot boxes across the city, said Deputy Electoral Officer Amy Viggers.

“It’s so easy to vote. You simply need to rank and return – rank the candidates and return your voting paper,” said Viggers.

“We have ballot boxes at all Hamilton public libraries, the Council Municipal Building in Garden Place, and our Gallagher and Waterworld Aquatic Centres.”

There are also ballot boxes at the following locations around the city:

  • Fairfield Community House (Te Whare o te Ata), 214 Clarkin Road, Fairfield, Hamilton
  • Glenview Community Centre, 12 Tomin Road, Glenview
  • Good News Community Centre, 78 Breckons Avenue, Nawton
  • Pukete Neighbourhood House, 43 Church Road, Te Rapa Sportsdrome, Pukete
  • Te Kahao Health (Enderley), 60 Tennyson Road, Enderley
  • Te Kahao Health (Hamilton East), 951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East
  • Te Papanui Enderley Community Centre, 66 Tennyson Road, Enderley
  • Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa, 59 Higgins Road, Dinsdale
  • Waimarie Community House, 53 Wellington Street, Hamilton East
  • Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Avenue, Nawton.

“It doesn’t matter if you haven’t received your voting pack, or if it has been lost or damaged,” said Viggers.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop's 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“You can still cast a special vote. You can do this at our libraries, or at the Municipal Building.

“If you have a question on the process, our friendly staff will be happy to help.”

With just one week to go in the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election, only 5.84% of eligible voters have returned their voting packs.

Voters must be enrolled on the Maaori electoral roll to vote in the by-election.

15,022 voters are registered on the Maaori roll in Hamilton. However, as of today (Wednesday 31 July) just 878 of the voting packs had been returned.

If you have not received a pack, it’s likely you’re not enrolled or need to update your details on the electoral roll. Those not already enrolled can do so up to Tuesday 6 August.

