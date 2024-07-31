Home Consents Down 24 Percent In Year Ended June 2024

There were 33,627 new homes consented in the year ended June 2024, down 24 percent compared with the year ended June 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The number of homes consented in the year ended June 2024 has fallen to levels last seen five years ago,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

In the year ended June 2024, there were 14,916 stand-alone houses consented, down 19 percent compared with the year ended June 2023. There were 18,711 multi-unit homes consented, down 28 percent over the same period.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

