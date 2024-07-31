Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Arrested After Fleeing Driver Incident, Havelock North

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is in custody and facing several charges after fleeing from Police and damaging two Police vehicles this morning.

About 10am, officers signalled for a vehicle to stop in Camberley, Hastings, as they wanted to speak with the driver in relation to a burglary.

The driver instead fled from Police, and a pursuit was initiated.

During the incident, the driver allegedly rammed two Police vehicles.

He then abandoned the vehicle in Gardiner Place, Havelock North, and fled on foot, allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Cordons were established and nearby schools were advised to go into lockdown, as a precaution.

The 43-year-old man was taken into custody without incident about 10.45am. A firearm has been recovered.

Schools have been advised and have returned to their normal day, and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Charges are currently being considered.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 