Man Arrested After Fleeing Driver Incident, Havelock North

A man is in custody and facing several charges after fleeing from Police and damaging two Police vehicles this morning.

About 10am, officers signalled for a vehicle to stop in Camberley, Hastings, as they wanted to speak with the driver in relation to a burglary.

The driver instead fled from Police, and a pursuit was initiated.

During the incident, the driver allegedly rammed two Police vehicles.

He then abandoned the vehicle in Gardiner Place, Havelock North, and fled on foot, allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Cordons were established and nearby schools were advised to go into lockdown, as a precaution.

The 43-year-old man was taken into custody without incident about 10.45am. A firearm has been recovered.

Schools have been advised and have returned to their normal day, and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Charges are currently being considered.

© Scoop Media

