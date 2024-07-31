Poll Next Year On Māori Ward

Masterton District Council will conduct a poll on its Māori ward during next year’s local government elections.

At a meeting today (31 July), councillors voted to retain the current Māori ward until the next election where it will conduct a binding poll to meet new central government requirements set out in recent changes to the Local Electoral Act 2001.

This requires councils that established a Māori ward under prior legislation to resolve to disestablish the Māori ward by 6 September 2024 or to hold a binding poll at the 2025 election.

The Council agreed to establish a Māori ward in May 2021, and was one of a number of councils throughout New Zealand that opposed the legislative change.

Mayor Gary Caffell said the decision to hold a poll during the election in October 2025 was the most cost-effective way of meeting government requirements.

“The poll will cost our community about $35,000, but disestablishing at this point in time would cost our community more both in reducing Māori voice at the table, and diverting council resources to revising representation arrangements to meet new deadlines,” he said.

“Our Māori ward was established to ensure a Māori voice around the council table and enable Māori representation in our decision-making processes. I believe this has been achieved – I’m really disappointed we have to go through this process. To me it is ridiculous.

“We had support from our Rangitāne and Ngāti Kahungunu entities when we established our Māori ward, and they continue to support retaining it. The community will have their say on retaining the Māori ward at the poll during the election.

“Between now and the election we will ensure we make available a range of information on the Māori ward process so our community can make an informed decision.”

More information on the Māori ward is available on the Masterton District Council website.

