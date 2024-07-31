Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Council Ratifies 10-year Marlborough Regional Land Transport Plan

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough’s Regional Transport Committee (RTC) has approved the Marlborough Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-2034 which was ratified by full Council today.

The RLTP underpins Marlborough’s transport planning and confirms the region’s investment priorities for both state highways and local roads. It is required under the Land Transport Management Act and is prepared by Marlborough Roads with NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) input.

Major Marlborough Sounds road repairs, increased road maintenance and improving freight efficiencies are Council’s key focus in the plan.

“This RLTP is dominated by the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study and the repairs and resilience work that the study identified as needing to be done due to the storm damage. This will require significant investment over the coming years,” RTC chair Councillor Scott Adams said.

Four written submissions were received followed by hearings on 18 and 21 June with the RTC meeting on 26 June for deliberations. No major changes were made and the committee approved the final plan on 30 July.

The RLTP will be submitted to NZTA by 1 August.

For full details go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/regional-land-transport-plan/regional-land-transport-plan-2024-34

© Scoop Media

