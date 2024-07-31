Name Release: Waitara Homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Debra Gower, Taranaki Area Investigations Manager:

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following an altercation in Waitara on Tuesday 20 July.

He was 17-year-old Te Omeka Pairana Akariri-Buckley, of Bell Block.

A homicide investigation was launched following the altercation at a residential address on Strange Street.

Police would like to extend our sympathies to his family at this incredibly difficult time, and we will remain in contact with them over the course of the investigation and trial.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder. He appeared before the New Plymouth District Court yesterday and is due to reappear in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday 16 August.

Police remain at the address conducting a scene examination, which is due to conclude today.

A post-mortem will be completed in the coming days.

We are continuing to piece together the events that occurred and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries.

You can contact us via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1] referencing the file number 240730/5332.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

