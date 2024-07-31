Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made Following Incident On Auckland Bus

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have charged a woman over disorderly behaviour that took place on an Auckland bus last week.

The incident took place on bus route 70 in central Auckland after 6pm on Monday 22 July.

Auckland Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff says Police have been investigating the incident as hate-motivated crime, witnessed by a number of commuters at the time.

“Beat staff conducted enquiries at an address in the city this morning, arresting a woman without incident,” he says.

The 45-year-old will appear in the Auckland District Court at a later date on charges of disorderly behaviour and assault.

Police acknowledge members of the public that came forward with information about the incident, Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“The alleged behaviour of this woman will not be tolerated, and commuters should be able to utilise public transport without experiencing it.

“I would also like to acknowledge Auckland Transport and Howick and Eastern Buses, who worked with us to help bring about this result so quickly.”

As the matter will now be before the court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 