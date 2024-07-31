Arrest Made Following Incident On Auckland Bus

Police have charged a woman over disorderly behaviour that took place on an Auckland bus last week.

The incident took place on bus route 70 in central Auckland after 6pm on Monday 22 July.

Auckland Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff says Police have been investigating the incident as hate-motivated crime, witnessed by a number of commuters at the time.

“Beat staff conducted enquiries at an address in the city this morning, arresting a woman without incident,” he says.

The 45-year-old will appear in the Auckland District Court at a later date on charges of disorderly behaviour and assault.

Police acknowledge members of the public that came forward with information about the incident, Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“The alleged behaviour of this woman will not be tolerated, and commuters should be able to utilise public transport without experiencing it.

“I would also like to acknowledge Auckland Transport and Howick and Eastern Buses, who worked with us to help bring about this result so quickly.”

As the matter will now be before the court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

