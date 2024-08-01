Changes To Wairarapa Class 4 Gambling And Standalone TAB Venues Policy

Wairarapa’s three district councils have adopted an updated joint gambling policy following a policy review earlier this year.

The policy aims to prevents any increase in gaming machines (pokies) and limits movement of existing machines, while preventing the set-up of any standalone TAB venues.

Councils are required by law to have a policy and review such policies every three years. There are four main changes to the joint policy for Wairarapa. These are:

Class 4 Gambling Venues cannot permanently relocate in Masterton District under any circumstances but may temporarily relocate while an existing site undergoes remedial work due to an adverse event such as a fire, flood or earthquake. A Class 4 gambling venue is one in which gaming machines (pokies) are operated.

Class 4 Gambling venues cannot relocate to Carterton and South Wairarapa District’s most deprived areas if the proposed location is outside a main town centre.

No standalone TAB venues can be established in the Wairarapa.

No additional electronic gaming machines will be granted consent, in any Class 4 venue in the Wairarapa (amendment for clarification purposes).

A total of 23 submissions were received as part of the consultation.

The updated policy can be found on Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa District Council websites.

The Chair of the Wairarapa Policy Working Group, Carterton District Councillor Robyn Cherry-Campbell, said the revised policy was based on the findings of a Social Impact Assessment, an assessment of gambling harms and benefits, and the effectiveness of the current Policy in achieving its purpose.

“The Policy takes a community wellbeing and harm reduction approach, and was developed in consideration of the harm and economic/social benefits of gambling.

“There is rationale that supports the more restrictive policy position for Masterton and regional variations are appropriate where justified.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

