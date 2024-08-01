Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
A Plan To Make The Places We Love More Welcoming For Everyone

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been working with the community to develop a three-year Welcoming Plan for the district to ensure that all newcomers are able to thrive. The wider public are now being called on to share their thoughts on the draft Welcoming Plan 2024-2027, including the key actions proposed for community partners and Council to deliver together.

QLDC Councillor and Community & Services Committee Chair Craig (Ferg) Ferguson shared the importance of developing a Welcoming Plan and encouraged residents to join the conversation and provide feedback on the plan.

“Over many decades, migrants from different parts of the world, as well as from all over Aotearoa New Zealand, have made Queenstown Lakes their home. It's part of what makes our communities so diverse and vibrant,” said Councillor Ferguson.

“A Welcoming Plan provides a pathway to support equality and grow inclusive local communities so we can continue to evolve as a place that celebrates diversity, supports wellbeing and fosters economic growth,” he said.

The plan sets out to achieve a ‘Standard’ that benchmarks what a welcoming and inclusive community looks like. A set of actions has been developed to support this ‘Standard’ to reflect the unique characteristics of the Queenstown Lakes District and help bring the plan to life.

“It’s really important we hear from different groups and people from across our community on the draft plan, especially those interested in playing a role in delivering any of the proposed actions that resonate with them or their community groups, businesses and social networks,” he said.

All are welcome to come along to hear more on the draft Queenstown Lakes District Welcoming Plan 2024-2027 at one of two evening hui to be held in Queenstown on 7 August and Wānaka on 14 August. The Welcoming Communities team will be sharing the plan’s actions, asking for insights and sharing ways community partners can be involved.

To read the draft Welcoming Plan 2024-2027 and ‘Plan on a Page’ summary, share feedback and find out about joining a community hui go to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz

Community feedback to help guide the final Welcoming Plan will close on Thursday 22 August 2024.

The final Welcoming Plan 2024-2027 will then be presented to the Community & Services Committee for adoption in late September.

FURTHER INFORMATION | KĀ PĀROKO TĀPIRI

  • Community Hui:

Queenstown
When: 5.30pm-7.30pm on Wednesday 7 August

Where: Queenstown Events Centre function room, Joe O’Connell drive, Frankton

RSVP: By Monday 5 August to silvia.dancose@qldc.govt.nz

Wānaka

When: 5.30pm-7.30pm on Wednesday 14 August

Where: Lake Wānaka Centre, Armstrong Room

RSVP: By Monday 12 August to hemi.cordell@qldc.govt.nz

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
