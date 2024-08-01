RLTP Reflects Aucklanders’ Feedback To Put Public Transport First

The Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-2034 (RLTP), approved this week by the Auckland Transport (AT) Board, strongly reflects Aucklanders’ feedback to prioritise public transport and aims to reduce congestion, drive productivity and reduce emissions.

The RLTP sets out the transport priorities that AT, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and KiwiRail are seeking to fund or partly fund from the National Land Transport Fund over the next 10 years.

“When the draft RLTP went out to Aucklanders for their feedback, they were clear that new investment in public transport needs to be prioritised,” says AT Board Chairman, Richard Leggat.

“Investments which help reduce congestion on our roads, increase public transport usage and support walking and cycling, will all help boost productivity and economic growth in our city while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“The RLTP will now be submitted to NZTA to decide how funding is allocated from the National Land Transport Fund. We look forward to seeing this funding allocated in a way which reflects the needs and feedback of the residents of Auckland,” Mr Leggat says.

From 17 May – 17 June 2024, Aucklanders were asked to give feedback on the draft RLTP and rank their transport priorities. More than 13,000 submissions were received and there was a strong emphasis on prioritising public transport investment.

“Aucklanders confirmed to us that they want improvements to make public transport faster, more accessible, and more reliable,” Mr Leggat says.

“There was also strong support for local road improvements, and moderate support for state highway improvements.”

Based on this feedback, the following changes were made to the draft RLTP:

Bringing forward funding for unsealed road improvements and bus optimisation programmes, with the deferral of some funding for ferry decarbonisation.

Raising the priority of the state highway improvement projects.

Allocation of an additional $600m (budget which was approved through Auckland Council’s Long-Term Plan 2024-2034) to make public transport faster, more reliable and easier to use, and to optimise the transport network, as follows: $503m to support the removal of the Takaanini rail level crossings. $92m to the park and ride programme. These changes were approved by the Regional Transport Committee (RTC), which must be satisfied that the final RLTP is consistent with the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport (GPS).



The RLTP was endorsed last week by Auckland Council’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee on 25 July 2024.

Read the final RLTP: Auckland Regional Land Transport Plan 2024–2034

Read the RLTP public feedback report: RLTP public feedback report

