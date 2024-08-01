Registrations Open For Christmas Parade

Registrations are now open for participants in Masterton District Council’s Christmas Parade, which will take place along Queen Street on Saturday 30 November.

Registrations close at 4pm on Thursday, 31 October, using the online form or hard copy forms available at the Council’s Queen Street office and Masterton District Library.

Trust House is again sponsoring prizes for the best float or activity in each of four categories – commercial, community group, sports group, education.

There will be a $500 prize for each category winner, and $250 for each runner-up.

MDC’s General Manager - Community Corin Haines is encouraging people to start parade planning now.

“We appreciate that Christmas may seem some time off, but that time will go fast.

“After a fantastic turnout of floats last year, and an amazing response from the community who lined Queen Street for several blocks, we’re aiming for an even more spectacular turnout this year.”

And if you need to paint your float, you can apply to Resene for help at: sponsorship@resene.co.nz

