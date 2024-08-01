Te Tauihu Leaders Welcome Possibility Of A Standalone NMIT

Leaders of three Councils, eight iwi, two Chambers of Commerce and two Economic Development Agencies across Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough have today welcomed the possibility of NMIT being re-established as a standalone entity as part of the Government’s proposal to reform Te Pūkenga.

“The consultation document released today says it’s the Government’s view that polytechnics with a robust pathway to financial sustainability should operate as independent entities,” says Nelson Mayor Nick Smith. “We are confident that NMIT has a robust pathway to financial sustainability and can flourish as a standalone entity and we intend to make a submission saying so.

“A vibrant, standalone polytechnic is critical to our city’s future. The mega-merged Te Pūkenga, imposed by the previous Government in 2020, has been a flop and disadvantaged Nelson. We are pleased to see that a standalone NMIT is a possibility as part of these reforms as it offers the best opportunity to lift skills, raise productivity and grow Nelson as a great place to study.”

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor says NMIT as a standalone institution will be more responsive in meeting the training needs of businesses right across the top of the south including the region’s major industries of fishing, viticulture, aviation/aerospace and aquaculture.

“These are niche sectors in most parts of New Zealand but mainstream in Te Tauihu. Our region makes up 85% of wine and 60% of seafood exports for NZ, yet we are just 3% of the population.”

Tasman Mayor Tim King says NMIT is one of the New Zealand’s oldest polytechnics with a proven track record of financial and academic success.

“It’s large enough to have economies of scale but small enough to be nimble in adjusting to the training needs across the top of the south.”

The three Mayors all signed a letter in early July to Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds calling for the re-establishment of NMIT as a standalone entity. Other signatories to the letter were representatives of the Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough Chambers of Commerce and economic development teams along with all eight iwi of Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui.

Rangitāne o Wairau Kaiwhakahaere Matua (General Manager) Corey Hebberd says NMIT has established strong iwi/Māori partnerships and has worked proactively with the eight Te Tauihu iwi to successfully lift Māori participation in tertiary education and deliver programmes that fit the needs of the population.

“The Kia Kotahi Te Tauihu, Together Te Tauihu, Partnership Agreement, signed on 12 December 2023 by all eight iwi and the three Mayors – along with our work together in calling for the re-establishment of NMIT as a standalone institution – indicates the broad support NMIT will have from iwi, councils and the business sector right across Te Tauihu.”

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce interim Chief Executive Stephen Waters says there are strong relationships at Base Woodbourne between RNZAF, Airbus and a signed accord with Air New Zealand that supports NMIT’s unique aviation engineering training centre; and also with the New Zealand Wine Centre that brings together Government and wine industry bodies alongside NMIT.

“There is a strong symbiotic relationship between our key industries and NMIT with opportunity for growth that will benefit the region.”

Over the Whangamoa Saddle, Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Ali Boswijk highlights the Nelson-based Cawthron Institute, New Zealand’s largest independent science organisation.

“We have more scientists per head than any other region in the country. The synergy between the Cawthron Institute and NMIT is best served by both entities being independent. Other opportunities such as the new partnership between George Brown College in Canada and NMIT are more likely to succeed if NMIT is independent.”

Both Marlborough District Council Manager Strategy and Economic Development Neil Henry and Nelson Regional Development Agency Chief Executive Fiona Wilson point out the wider economic benefits NMIT provides including its significant success in international education, prior to the Covid pandemic.

“As well as offering high-quality programmes, connected directly with our key regional industries, the off-campus activities and the environment of the wider region, including its three National Parks and the Marlborough Sounds, make NMIT an attractive option for international students,” says Fiona Wilson.

Neil Henry says the standardised pricing and marketing model from Te Pūkenga disadvantaged NMIT’s international education.

“As a standalone entity, NMIT can better attract international students, which is good for NMIT but also the wider economy with more spending and vibrancy in our region along with the availability of part-time workers for our businesses, many of which struggle to find staff.”

Mayor Nick says Nelson City Council today agreed he and Chief Executive Nigel Philpott would make a submission along the lines of the letter from the leaders written in early July.

“I know there will be a lot of other support for NMIT to be a standalone entity from organisations and businesses across Te Tauihu.”

Submissions on the Government’s proposals to reform Te Pūkenga close on 12 September 2024.

