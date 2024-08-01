Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Two Hawke’s Bay Sites Re-open To Public

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation has reopened Hawke’s Bay’s Opouahi Scenic Reserve and White Pine Bush sites to the public as of Tuesday, 30 July.

The two popular sites had been closed since Cyclone Gabrielle swept across the country in February last year. Senior Community Ranger Lindsay Tallman says the cyclone caused significant damage to the area.

Lake Opouahi Scenic Reserve (Photo/Supplied)

“There were major slips inside Opouahi Kiwi Creche, the lake track became inaccessible, and more than 200 sheep made their way into the creche through two separate openings in the fence,” says Lindsay.

“We mounted a rescue mission into the creche and managed to recover nine kiwi chicks. Fence repairs were prioritized for the safety of the kiwi; these were completed in March 2023 thanks to hard work from the Environment, Conservation and Outdoor Education Trust (ECOED).

Piriri King of Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust leading karakia to welcome visitors back to Opouahi Scenic Reserve (Photo/Supplied)

“A vigorous stock removal and trapping programme was also undertaken inside the creche to remove the sheep which had wandered inside.”

In December 2023, the first kiwi chicks were returned to the creche, with four more chicks released back into the creche in early 2024.

ECOED, Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust, and DOC have also been working hard on track repairs, to get the areas suitable for reopening to public.

“Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust representatives are pleased the tracks at White Pine Bush and the Opouahi Scenic Reserve are reopening,” says Adele Small, Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust CEO. “Opouahi Scenic Reserve is home to many of our indigenous plant and animal species, including rongoā (medicinal plants) and kiwi.

“This re-opening enables us all to further protect these species, and allows the public to enjoy the Reserve once more.”

White Pine Bush repair work included repairing two bridges, resurfacing tracks, and in some places rerouting tracks as well.

