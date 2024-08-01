Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
One Arrested Following Spate Of Vehicle Thefts In Hutt Valley

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Constable Rose Hammington, Hutt Valley Tactical Crime Unit:

Hutt Valley Police are urging the public to look out for each other after a number of vehicle thefts in the area.

Police believe a group of youths are involved in a series of related vehicle thefts that have occurred over the last month.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to these vehicle thefts and is due to reappear in Hutt Valley District Court next week.

We understand the harm and inconvenience these incidents cause to the public and we are committed to ensuring those responsible will be held to account.

While Police work hard to make the community safer, we cannot do this alone.

Information provided by members of our community is invaluable, and Police would like to ask the community to call 111 immediately if they see any suspicious behaviour around vehicles and carparks.

To report a theft after it has occurred, please contact 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The 17-year-old has been charged with multiple charges including unlawful taking of a vehicle, attempted unlawful taking, and unlawful interference charges.

Further charges are being considered.

© Scoop Media

