Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Police Following Strong Leads After Recent Incidents

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 5:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in Northland are working hard to investigate several recent incidents in the wider Whangārei region.

Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says Police have been dealing with a spate of aggravated robberies and burglaries.

“Over the past few weeks, Police have responded to several concerning incidents of theft in Whangārei, Ruakākā and Dargaville.

“We believe the same small group of individuals is largely responsible and we are following strong lines of enquiry to identify them.

“Police want to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to find these offenders, and to hold them to account.

“We won’t tolerate this type of behaviour in our communities. Local businesses have the right to operate without fear of being targeted by this type of offending,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

If you have any information on these incidents that may assist Police in our enquiries, please call Police on 105, quoting file number 240726/2237.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report" and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 