Northland Police Following Strong Leads After Recent Incidents

Police in Northland are working hard to investigate several recent incidents in the wider Whangārei region.

Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says Police have been dealing with a spate of aggravated robberies and burglaries.

“Over the past few weeks, Police have responded to several concerning incidents of theft in Whangārei, Ruakākā and Dargaville.

“We believe the same small group of individuals is largely responsible and we are following strong lines of enquiry to identify them.

“Police want to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to find these offenders, and to hold them to account.

“We won’t tolerate this type of behaviour in our communities. Local businesses have the right to operate without fear of being targeted by this type of offending,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

If you have any information on these incidents that may assist Police in our enquiries, please call Police on 105, quoting file number 240726/2237.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report" and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

