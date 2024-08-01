News Just In: Fifty-eight New Cops Graduate

New Zealand Police welcomed 58 new officers today as wing 376 celebrated their graduation in front of whānau and friends and proud patron, One News television news presenter, Simon Dallow.

In attendance was Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster with members of the Police executive, with The Hon Nicole McKee, Minister for Courts, and the Associate Minister of Justice.

Mr Dallow says, “Being your patron has been one of the proudest honours of my life and something I will never forget. Be the best police officers you can be. Try always to act with integrity and embody the police values despite the obstacles you will face. As a member of the public, I, along with the vast majority of New Zealanders will be eternally grateful for the work you will do.”

Like their patron, whose father and uncle were former police officers, a few in the wing have family members who are current serving or retired members.

One officer, Constable Vanessa Preston a former national champion and New Zealand representative in Synchronized Ice Skating was taken by surprise when she found out she was related to former Police Commissioner Bob Walton.

"Finding out I was related to a commissioner came as a big shock. I hope to honour his legacy. The last 20 weeks has been one of the best experiences I have had to date. There is no other job that will give me the opportunities that police does.” Preston also has a Bachelor of Arts - majoring in Criminology and minoring in Conflict Resolutions.

Some of the wing have spent time in the armed services. Two of the top prize winners have both served in the military. Constable Keiran Carter Ngāti Awa and Ngāi Te Rangi, (Top Award Winner and recipient of the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award) was Royal New Zealand Navy for three years and was deployed on HMNZS Te Mana during his tenure.

Constable Ka Bong James Cheng (Leadership Award Winner) was previously New Zealand Army and was deployed to Iraq during his military career.

Second top of the course is Constable George Vance, who also received the Firearms Award for wing 376. At a young age Vance won a scholarship to play rugby in England and was responsible for implementing New Zealand’s first Rugby Youth Advisory Group. He has been heavily involved in Tasman Rugby at a high level for both the men’s and women’s code. He’s also managed international cricket appearances in Tasman for the BlackCaps and White Ferns. Vance has a Bachelor of Physical Education with a Major in Sport and Leisure Studies.

Wing 376’s four prize-winners are spread across four districts, namely Wellington, Tasman, Southern, and Northland Districts.

Patron: Simon Dallow

Simon Dallow is a well-known face on New Zealand television as a news presenter, but his connection to Police is not so well known. He is part of the Police whānau through his father, who had a Police career of over 30 years including as District Commander of Waitematā.

Simon says he grew up firmly aware of the importance of both the rule of law and community service. The family moved frequently as his father promoted in Police, which meant Simon had to develop the skills to fit in anywhere and be able to deal with all types of people.

He studied law at university and initially practised civil litigation, then becoming a criminal defence lawyer. He says the experience of being around police officers throughout his formative years gave him a unique insight into both sides of the justice system.

Simon moved to London to practise law, but a stock market crash meant his job offer changed from litigation to bankruptcy and insolvency law, so he decided to pivot his career.

With a love of travel and a fascination with the cultures, languages and history of Europe, Simon became a Tour Manager, guiding people from all over the world as they explored the continent. Returning to New Zealand Simon took up an offer to read news at TVNZ, which he has done for the past 30 years.

In that role he has witnessed both wonderful and terrible events, and he’s worked with many of our greatest broadcasters covering events from Olympic Games and Rugby World Cups to the Christchurch earthquakes and the mosque terrorist shootings.

He says what is most important to him and defines him more than anything else is being a father. He has young adult children who live in Australia.

Awards: Minister’s Award recognising top student: Constable Kieran Carter, Ngāti Awa and Ngāi Te Rangi posted to Wellington District. Patron’s Award for second in wing, recognising second top student, Constable George Vance, posted to Tasman District. Commissioner’s Award for Leadership: Ka Bong James Cheng posted to Bay of Plenty district. Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Karl Northey posted to Southey District. Firearms Award: Constable George Vance posted to Tasman District. Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award: Kieran Carter, Ngāti Awa and Ngāi Te Rangi posted to Wellington District.

Deployment: The new constables will start their first day of duty in their Police districts on Monday, 12 August 2024 and will continue their training on the job as probationary constables.

Northland 5, Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 21 and broken down as follows: Auckland – 3, Waitematā - 5, Counties Manukau - 13, Waikato - 4, Bay of Plenty - 4, Eastern - 1, Central - 4, Wellington - 10, Tasman - 3, Canterbury - 4, Southern - 2.

Demographics: 23.3 percent are female, and 76.7 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 56 percent of the wing, with Māori 11.7 percent, Pasifika 11.7 percent, Asian 13.3 percent and LAAM 1.7 and Other 5.0 percent.

