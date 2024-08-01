Voices Unite To Call For Action On Children’s Rights

"To me this kaupapa is right because you can choose what is right for you and follow that path without anyone stuffing you. When you've grown up with your adults it will be better because you can grow like a tree, with love." – Karehua, age 9.

Children’s rights champions have spoken with one voice today, highlighting the Government’s international responsibilities to children and young people under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child.

Te Whānau Manihera performance, August 1 2024 / Supplied

The Children’s Monitoring Group (CMG) held a Children’s Rights Symposium in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington to hear directly from children and young people themselves, advocates and decision-makers across Government on progress made to improve life for all children in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Young people discussed the importance of action on climate change and education, among other issues, to ensure their rights are protected now and into the future.

Including kaikōrero (speakers), panel discussions and rangatahi-led workshops, the Symposium was an opportunity for kaimahi across Government and civil society to build their understanding of the Children’s Convention and how the UN’s latest Concluding Observations can be put into action.

Last year’s Concluding Observations from the United Nations recommended Government urgently address a range of issues affecting children in Aotearoa New Zealand, including inequities for Māori, Pasifika and disabled children, poverty rates, violence and our care and protection system.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Shining a light on the Government’s international obligations to children and young people is timely, says Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad.

“Last week we heard of the decades of pain and trauma caused to children in state and faith-based care when the Royal Commission’s report was tabled, alongside promises from across Parliament to do better on how we care for children.

“And yet at the same time, we are hearing significant concerns being raised by mokopuna Māori and care experienced children about the proposed repeal of section 7AA, and continued concerns about taking a military style approach to youth justice. We’ve also seen the Government lowering its ambition on reducing child poverty, but evidence clearly shows there are linkages between poverty and deprivation, care and protection, and youth justice. It’s clear that we still have a long way to go to make all children’s rights real in Aotearoa New Zealand, but we can and must make good decisions that keep children central, always.”

Save the Children New Zealand CEO Heidi Coetzee adds that children’s rights are not just “nice to haves”.

“Children’s rights are critical to ensuring children have what they need to live good lives now and a bright future to look forward to. Realising the rights of all of our children, regardless of gender, ethnicity, wealth, religion, sexuality, disability or ability means our children all do well, and enriches our society as a whole leading to a prosperous and progressive nation.”

Acting Chief Human Rights Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo says that if we are to shift our system to uphold the mana and dignity of every child, then we must place the voices and rights of our mokopuna at the centre of every institution.

"This means listening to and empowering our mokopuna, and holding the Government accountable for its international obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child as well as Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” she says.

UNICEF Aotearoa CEO Michelle Sharp reiterates the urgent need for the New Zealand Government to address the root causes of the high number of children experiencing poverty, especially mokopuna Māori.

“At today’s Symposium we heard from children and young people about the real impact of these policies on their lives, and it is vital that the Government listens to their voices when making decisions that will affect them.”

Chair of Children’s Rights Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand Amanda D'Souza says the findings from the Royal Commission demonstrate what happens when a children’s rights approach in law, policy and practice is inadequate.

“The Alliance hopes this Symposium marks the beginning of a new phase of determined implementation of the Children’s Rights Convention."

The CMG also launched its new, bilingual child-friendly resource Doing What’s RIGHT for Mokopuna in Aotearoa New Zealand | Te Mahi TIKA mō a Tātou Mokopuna, that sets out all rights under the Children’s Convention and explains the UN Committee’s Concluding Observations on New Zealand in a way that children and young people will enjoy to read. The new resource was developed together with a diverse range of children and young people around Aotearoa New Zealand, and is a way to support children and young people to understand their rights under the Children’s Convention.

The CMG, convened by the Mana Mokopuna - Children and Young People’s Commission, is made up of the Children’s Rights Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand, Te Kāhui Tika Tangata - Human Rights Commission, Save the Children New Zealand and UNICEF Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

