A Big Step Forward For Taihape’s Town Hall And Library

At the July Council meeting Rangitīkei District Council voted unanimously to appoint Maycroft Construction Limited to redevelop the Taihape Town Hall and Library, which has been closed since 2021 due to its earthquake risks.

Council staff will now work with Maycroft on design proposals for the redevelopment, including some well overdue enhancements.

“We are so pleased to be able to announce the contractor to allow this building to begin its journey to redevelopment, we know the Taihape residents are keen to get moving on this project and be able to use the Town Hall and Library again, once the work has been completed,” says Mayor Andy Watson.

“We will keep our community updated during the redevelopment, which will include information on Council’s website so anyone interested in this project can watch progress. We will also continue to liaise with the Taihape Town Hall and Library users group, who represent the various interests of the community to ensure we’re catering to multiple needs,” adds Mayor Andy.

The project will see the building seismic strengthened and revitalised. Design development will start soon with construction expected to begin by mid-2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

