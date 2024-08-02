Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Big Step Forward For Taihape’s Town Hall And Library

Friday, 2 August 2024, 9:54 am
Press Release: Rangitikei District Council

At the July Council meeting Rangitīkei District Council voted unanimously to appoint Maycroft Construction Limited to redevelop the Taihape Town Hall and Library, which has been closed since 2021 due to its earthquake risks.

Council staff will now work with Maycroft on design proposals for the redevelopment, including some well overdue enhancements.

“We are so pleased to be able to announce the contractor to allow this building to begin its journey to redevelopment, we know the Taihape residents are keen to get moving on this project and be able to use the Town Hall and Library again, once the work has been completed,” says Mayor Andy Watson.

“We will keep our community updated during the redevelopment, which will include information on Council’s website so anyone interested in this project can watch progress. We will also continue to liaise with the Taihape Town Hall and Library users group, who represent the various interests of the community to ensure we’re catering to multiple needs,” adds Mayor Andy.

The project will see the building seismic strengthened and revitalised. Design development will start soon with construction expected to begin by mid-2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rangitikei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 