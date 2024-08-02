Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Arrest Made Following Two Aggravated Robberies

Friday, 2 August 2024, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 19-year-old has been charged following Police investigations into two separate aggravated robberies where workers were assaulted.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, from Counties Manukau CIB, says Police were called to a store on Manuroa Road at about 9.45pm on 14 July following a report of three people entering the store and allegedly assaulting the shop assistant before taking a number of items and fleeing in a vehicle.

“The victim was uninjured, but understandably distressed.”

Police have also been making enquiries following an aggravated robbery in Walter Stevens Drive, Confier Grove on 26 July.

“A group of offenders have entered the store, assaulted the shopkeeper, before fleeing in a vehicle with property stolen from the premises.

“Police have been working tirelessly to identify and locate those responsible and this week executed a number of search warrants in the Papakura are and took one person into custody,” she says.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these can be for victims and we hope arrests like this can provide reassurance to both the victims and the community.

“This type of violent behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and we will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

Detective Inspector Bright says Police enquiries remain ongoing.

A 19-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in Manukau District Court on 6 August charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

