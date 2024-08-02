A New Lease Of Life For Campers In Kaipara

Kellys Bay is situated part way down Pouto peninsula. (Photo/Supplied)

Kaipara District Council has secured new managers for Glinks Gully and Kellys Bay campgrounds ahead of the next summer season.

Camping enthusiasts will soon be able to book a coveted spot at either of the two west coast campgrounds – Glinks Gully, situated along the beautiful and expansive Ripiro Beach overlooking the bay, and Kellys Bay, located beachfront part way down Pouto Peninsula, a calm oasis with rural charm opening into Kaipara Harbour.

Following a competitive process, which saw significant interest from all over New Zealand, Council awarded management leases for the campgrounds to the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA).

Under the new lease, both campgrounds will be available for public bookings at least 16 weeks of every year, with NZMCA promising more spots where possible.

During the expressions of interest process, Council offered use of the campgrounds to freedom campers over summer and recent months, so that people were able to make the most of the sites. With the new lease agreement in place, freedom camping at the Glinks Gully and Kellys Bay sites will no longer be available.

Hayley Worthington, Kaipara District Council General Manager for Strategic Improvement said she is thrilled to have NZMCA take on the iconic campgrounds.

“NZMCA has a great track record of campground management around Aotearoa and has proven it balances access to its members and the wider public to ensure everyone benefits. A great example of this is that NZMCA has committed to share net profits from Kellys Bay with the Kellys Bay Improvement Society.”

“Their commitment to upgrading and maintaining Glinks Gully and Kellys Bay also aligns with our vision for exceptional camping experiences here in Kaipara, making it the place to be! We look forward to welcoming more visitors to our beautiful district this summer.”

NZMCA expects to have both campgrounds operating by Labour weekend, once they have completed a number of upgrades to both campgrounds at their own cost. Bookings and other enquiries around campground operation should be made directly to NZMCA.

