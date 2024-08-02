Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Voting Now Open In Geraldine By-Elections

Friday, 2 August 2024, 10:58 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Voting in the by-elections to find out who will be the newest members of the Geraldine Community Board and the Geraldine Licensing Trust is now underway.

The by-elections have arisen from the resignation of McGregor Simpson from his position on both bodies earlier this year.

People registered to vote in the applicable areas should be receiving their voting packs from now. The postal ballot runs from 1 August until noon on Friday 23 August 2024.

It’s easy to vote, just pick your candidate, put it in the envelope making sure the return address and barcode is showing and drop it in any NZ Post mailbox.

You can also drop it into one of the ballot boxes at the Geraldine Library or TDC HQ during normal opening hours.

People who live in the Geraldine Community Board and/or Geraldine Licencing Trust not registered to vote can still do so by dropping into Geraldine Library or TDC HQ Monday to Friday and cast a special vote. For their vote to be valid they then need to register at vote.nz

Anyone whose ballot paper doesn’t turn up, or has damaged their original voting paper can also cast a special vote.

The candidates for this election are:

Geraldine Community Board (one vacancy)

  • GARNETT  Allan
  • MCKAY    Andy

Geraldine Licensing Trust (one vacancy)

  • BRAY    John
  • WILSON  John

Progress results for the by-elections will be available from the Timaru DC website from 1pm on Friday 23 August. Anyone needing more information on the by-elections can contact the election helpline on 0800 666 048 or iro@electionz.com

Candidate details are available here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/council/elections/geraldine-CB-and-licensing-trust-by-election-2024

