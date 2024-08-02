Shine A Light On Local Stars – Nominations Open For 2024 Civic & Youth Excellence Awards – 31 July 2024

Barrie Buck, 2021 Civic Award recipient.

31 July: Horowhenua District Council is proud to announce the opening of nominations for the 2024 Civic and Youth Excellence Awards. These awards celebrate the dedication and achievements of our outstanding community members. We invite everyone in the community to nominate exceptional individuals who have made a significant impact.

Mayor Bernie Wanden encourages participation, stating, "The Civic Awards are our way of shining a light on those who tirelessly contribute to the betterment of our community. These are the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes, driving positive change and making Horowhenua a better place."

"Apart from the King's Honour Awards, a Civic Award is the highest recognition given locally. Over the years, we've honoured many incredible individuals for their long and outstanding service, acknowledging their commitment to helping others and fostering strong, connected communities.

I encourage clubs, groups, committees, and volunteer organisations to make a nomination. Let's recognise those who go above and beyond and celebrate their contributions."

"Youth Excellence Awards nominations are also open," Mayor Bernie continues, "and are designed to highlight the outstanding accomplishments of our young people. These awards acknowledge their dedication, talent, and potential in various fields. Our rangatahi are not only our future leaders but also current role models who inspire their peers and uplift our community."

This year, Council has increased the Youth Excellence Awards from $250 to $500, reflecting the rising costs and the significant effort our young people put into achieving excellence. The increase aims to provide better support and recognition for our rangatahi, acknowledging their hard work and the challenges they face in reaching their goals.

These awards align with the Horowhenua District Council's Community Wellbeing Strategy, which strives to enhance a sense of place and belonging for our community. By celebrating the achievements of our people, we foster a stronger, more connected society, where everyone feels valued and supported.

How to Nominate

Nomination forms and detailed eligibility criteria for both Civic Awards and Youth Excellence Awards are available online. For more information, visit our horowhenua.govt.nz/CivicAwards and horowhenua.govt.nz/YouthExcellence.

Please phone 06 366 0999 or email community@horowhenua.govt.nz if you need help with your nomination.

Key Dates

Nominations Open: midday on Wednesday 31 July 2024

Nominations Close: midnight on Wednesday 11 September 2024

Who Can Be Nominated?

Civic Awards:

Any age groups

Service should not be part of paid employment

Award categories include community, cultural, or religious affairs; service to youth, recreation, or education; service to conservation

Youth Excellence Awards:

Ages 12 to 24

Excellence in community service, sport, academia, or art and culture

Up to 16 $500 awards are available

Award categories include Community Services, Excellence in Sport, Excellence in Academia, Excellence in Art and Culture

Previous nominees who were not selected are welcome to reapply.

We eagerly anticipate a diverse array of nominations highlighting the dedication and achievements of our community members.

Award recipients will be honoured at a special ceremony in November 2024, where we will celebrate their contributions and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Nominate today and help us honour those who make Horowhenua shine.

